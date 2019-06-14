B.o.B. Questions The Culture On ODB-Sampled "Ol' Dirty Bastard"

Bobby Ray is back as he continues to roll out new music. Last week B.o.B. dropped his single "Magic Number" with an accompanying, animated, School House Rock-themed visual. Earlier today he delivered "Ol' Dirty Bastard," a song that samples Wu-Tang member Ol' Dirty Bastard's "Shimmy Shimmy Ya." On the track, B.o.B. spits some streetwise bars as he takes shots at today's' music culture. Not only does he accuse artists of being clones of one another, but he also raps that the game has gone soft. "How a pop n*gga got the biggest nuts in the room?" he rhymes.

The music video shows a grill-wearing B.o.B. as he takes to the streets to deliver a Wu-Tang, 1990s hip hop-inspired visual. The rapper and his crew rock New York attire and get hyped together as B.o.B delivers conscious rap bars. The rapper's final album was supposed to be last summer's NAGA, but it looks like he may have some fire in his belly—enough of a flame for his forthcoming project SouthMatic. Check out his latest single and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Long way from drop tops and Coogie sweaters

I'm in between two different eras doe

You and you and you and you and you are all identical

Fuck the clone I can't even tell who the original

Mandela effect, I can not remember you