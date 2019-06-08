B.o.B Doubles Up On His Return To Rap With "Magic Number"

B.o.B doubles up on his return to Hip Hop with the track "Magic Number," and the song really reminds us of the rapper's unique creative style. The newly released track calls onto a set of familiar samples (including Bell Biv Bevo's "Poison") and catchy, yet considerably hard bars. The lyrics also offer an interesting and comical commentary on modern relationships.

Following a lengthy hiatus, B.o.B resurfaced last year by announcing the arrival of the album NAGA. The cover art and release date for the album was unveiled and hinted at a July 5th, 2018 release date. The announcement led to much chatter as B.o.B stated this would be his final album. The album was met with critical acclaim and was teased by the release of notable works such as "Good N****r Sticker" and "Gerald LeVert." Yet, despite claiming to have chucked the deuces to the rap game, Bobby Ray returned with "Soul Glo" back in April and now this. Fans might be pleased to know that he perhaps changed his mind.

Quotable Lyrics

She wants hookahs on the first date

Ubers on the first date

Conversations, liquor, steaks

Just to get to first base?