B.o.B Gifts Fans With Fire Album, "Southmatic"

B.o.B is not messing around on Southmatic. The Southern-bred rapper delivers an album that has minimal features outside from appearances by hip hop legend Grandmaster Caz and spiritualist Brother Panic. Many fans fell in love with B.o.B. because of his catchy, radio-friendly singles like "Nothin On You" and "Airplanes," and while that Bobby Ray was endearing, B.o.B. uses Southmatic to deliver a more hip hop-heavy album that further displays his skills as an emcee.

"Frankie Limon," a track that samples the legendary singer Frankie Lymon, is one of the stand out songs on Southmatic. Not only is the production of that single straight fire, B.o.B. spits unapologetic lyrics that are sure to ruffle a few feathers. Tracks like "Southmatic," "6 in the Morning," "Ol' Dirty Bastard," "Magic Number," and pretty much most of the remainder of the record integrates old school tracks that are familiar to true hip hop lovers. This creates an album that highlights the rapper's skills while paying homage to classic hip hop that stems from an era where lyricism was at the forefront of determining talent. If you thought NAGA was his last...think again. Check out Southmatic and let us know what you think of B.o.B.'s latest effort.

Tracklist

1. The Elephant

2. Soul Glo

3. I’m Bad

4. Magic Number

5. 6 in the Morning

6. Ray Charles

7. UFO ft. Grandmaster Caz

8. Throne Air

9. Drinks On Me

10. Frankie Limon

11. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

12. Southmatic

13. Organized Crime

14. Grand Herbalizer ft. Brother Panic

15. I Still Love You

16. Soul Glo (Extended Version)