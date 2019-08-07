The problem with coming out the gate with a massive record is that it's hard to follow it up. That's the case with Blueface who took over the beginning of the year with "Thotiana" and the remix featuring Cardi B and YG. He's released a ton of music since but none of it managed to reach the same type of success as "Thotiana." However, it's still early in his career so it's hard to actually dictate whether or not he's capable of having another mega-hit. With a new project on the way, perhaps he has another hit on the way.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Blueface's new project, the aptly titled Dirt Dag, is set to drop tomorrow night but ahead of its release, he gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect on it. The rapper revealed the tracklist today which includes eight new song. The Offset-assisted, "Buss Down" and "Daddy" ft. Rich The Kid are also included on the tracklist. Aside from 'Set and RTK, Blueface pulled in some assistance from Lil Pump, The Game, and Mozzy.

The project will also include his song, "Disrespectful" that he teased last month. The song sparked conversation last month due to the fact that it addressed the very public issues he had with his mom and sister. It definitely sounded like a bop but we'll have to wait until tomorrow night to hear it in its entirety.