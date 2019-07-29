Many of us have been questioning when Blueface will drop his first full-length project since blowing up. Late last year, the Los Angeles rapper started gaining some buzz on social media before "Thotiana" absolutely took over the club circuit, becoming a go-to track for anybody trying to turn up. We're still waiting for his debut album and that will likely take a while but at least a collection of new songs will be released imminently because Blue just announced the release date for his upcoming EP.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

After all the family drama he shared online, Blueface is finally circling back to the music, informing his fans that a small assortment of new tracks will be out on August 9. He made the announcement on Twitter, noting that "Disrespectful" will be on the tracklist.

People aren't too sure what to expect from the 2019 XXL Freshman. We can't necessarily go into his project expecting bars but then again, his songs do contain some pretty strong quotables. Expect to hear a lot of West Coast flavour on this one, meshing old and new songs together to take advantage of the streaming algorithms. Are you looking forward to Blueface's new EP? Stay tuned because it drops in two weeks.