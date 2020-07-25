Blueface Doubles Up The Tracklist For "Famous Cryp Reloaded"

Blueface has returned. The West Coast rapper, with the penchant to rap at odd places on the beat count, doubled up his tracklist for Famous Cryp Reloaded. The original dropped two years ago, but we get a beefed-up version for our quarantine listening pleasure. One notable addition to the project is the "Respect My Cryppin'" remix, which added a Snoop Dogg verse. Cardi B, YG, Moneybagg Yo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, DJ Kay Slay, NLE Choppa, and more lend their features to the bulked-up project as well.

Blueface also dropped off a music video for the Snoop assisted single "Respect My Cryppin'." Blueface seems to be on a roll. This project comes on the heels of Find the Beat, which was an album packed to the brim with features. Check out Blueface's new project Famous Cryp Reloaded, available on all streaming platforms. Let us know what you think below.