Blueface Shares Debut Album "Find The Beat" Ft. DaBaby, Lil Baby, Gunna & More

Capitalizing off of his greatest criticism, Blueface delivers his debut effort Find the Beat. The rapper shared the artwork and tracklist for this project back in October 2019, but it was delayed not long before its rumored release date. Fans don't have to wait any longer for the anticipated project that is packed with features from Gunna, Polo G, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Ambjay, Stunna 4 Vegas, NLE Choppa, Jeremih, and YBN Nahmir.

Blueface stays in line with California-inspired sounds and off-tempo raps on Find the Beat, and fans will enjoy bopping along to this one. The rapper recently told Real 92.3 that he wants to be known as an artist who's down to have a good time, and as he progresses in his career, he wants to move from the studio to the silver screen. Check out Blueface's Find the Beat and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. First Class ft. Gunna

2. Vibes

3. Weekend ft. Lil Baby

4. Murder Rate ft. Polo G

5. Obama ft. DaBaby

6. Carne Asada ft. Ambjaay

7. Viral

8. Holy Moly ft. NLE Choppa

9. Dirty

10. Wire ft. Stunna 4 Vegas

11. Double Bacc

12. Period

13. Close Up ft. Jeremih

14. In the Zone

15. Street Sh*t

16. 2 Diccs ft. YBN Nahmir