Blueface & Lil Baby Are Living Every Day Like It's The "Weekend"

Blueface and Lil Baby don't have a care in the world on "Weekend," and they like it that way. The Cash Money artist finally dropped his debut album, Find The Beat, on Friday, after breaking several promised release dates. While, as the album title suggests, Blueface still hasn't managed to "find the beat," the man certainly has a penchant for a catchy chorus. There's a certain undeniability about the novelty rapper's appeal, and his carefree disposition on "Weekend" solidifies that lingering likability.

Not to be confused with another one of Lil Baby's collabs titled "Weekend" with Nless Entertainment artist Dee Mula, the Blueface track does, however, possess a similar philosophy as the Mula-Baby joint. Instilling the carefree, joyous truth that, "When you rich, every day is the weekend" in his listeners, Blueface is solely interested in having a good time. Lil Baby hops on the track and adds a certain stability, notably because he is actually able to stay on beat. Give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Too many bills, the money counter jammin' up

My last b*tch let the internet interrupt

I'm not crazy, I just don't really give a f*ck

If they paid me, I'd go to Milwaukee for the Bucks