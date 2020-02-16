Dee Mula & Lil Baby Bring The Party To Life On "Weekend" Single

Memphis rapper Dee Mula came through with his latest single on Friday, and he's called on Lil Baby to assist him in bringing the party to life. The artist, who was notably the first signee to Moneybagg Yo's label, Nless Entertainment, had been teasing "Weekend" on Instagram since Monday in a series of posts, even comparing the accompanying visuals to the 2012 found footage party film, Project X.

The video, alternately titled "Da Weekend," is certainly reminiscent of the debauchery and chaos of Project X, as Dee and Baby have a blast with a gaggle of barely-clothed girls jumping around in a bouncy castle and splashing around in the pool. Dee can be seen dancing on top of a UHaul truck and throwing a blowup doll around before a sign indicating that he plans to run for president so that he can "legalize weed" appears on screen. Due to the nature of the visuals' events, the video comically opens with an official announcement declaring that "All drug, alcohol, and substance abuse is simulated for your enjoyment," and that neither artist nor the label "condone any underage substance use and abuse." Come for the Lil Baby feature and stay for the catchy chorus.

Quotable Lyrics

Came in with one

Left with two hoes

B*tch I am the president

You should vote for me

I’ll legalize weed