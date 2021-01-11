Blue Ivy Carter is easily the illest celebrity kid in these streets. Not only is she hip hop royalty as Jigga's first-born child but also splits her DNA with Queen Bey. Her genes and social status are a bit of a landslide as far as popularity goes but she's also managed to win us over with her charming personality and evident talent since birth.

Blue appeared on Jay-Z's record "Glory" basically straight out the womb and has since become the poster child for Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" off of The Lion King inspired album Black Is King. In November, Blue Ivy broke the internet again as she received another bag for narrating Oscar winner Matthew Cherry's Hair Love audiobook. Gabrielle Union dubbed her "the gift that keeps on giving" and in this next clip, you'll see why:

Tina Knowles-Larson shares a video of her granddaughter Blue busting a move at what looks like her ballet dance rehearsal. Blue's age in the video is not revealed but Tina shares that her daughter Solange use to dance the same way when she was younger. This is no surprise at all, considering Solange is a legend in her own right, collecting awards that no one has received before her, like the Lena Horne Prize, given to artists creating social impact. With a bloodline like that, Blue is bound to follow in her mother's, father's, and aunt's footsteps.