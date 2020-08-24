Beyoncé Releases Beautiful "Brown Skin Girl" Video

Beyoncé releases the music video for "Brown Skin Girl" with her daughter Blue Ivy, Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, and more.

Beyoncé is having an impactful year on the low, coming through with her visual album Black Is King and continuing to push The Lion King: The Gift. Black Is King has been available on Disney+ for several weeks and now, Beyoncé is making one of her most popular recent songs, "Brown Skin Girl," available for a more widespread consumption on YouTube.

The video is officially out now, showing so many different scenes of Black love and serving as a beautiful reminder to little girls around the world that they are gorgeous as they are.

Featuring appearances from Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé went all out for the song, which features SAINt JHN and WizKid. She appeared on Good Morning America to deliver an accompanying message.

"It was so important to me in 'Brown Skin Girl' that we represented all different shades of brown," said Beyoncé. "We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light … It was important that we are all in this together and we're all celebrating each other."

