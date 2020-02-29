Solange is the first-ever recipient of the Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact, as announced at Town Hall in New York City, Friday.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

The Lena Horne prize, named after legendary singer Lena Horne, showcases an artist who not only captivates an audience in the arts but demonstrates excellence with their activism.

Solange gave a powerful teary-eyed acceptance speech.

“I’m honored to be all the things that my mother and my dear friend Toyin have said, but I’m also in a moment of great transition and transformation and we all deserve the space to be all of those things," Solange said during her acceptance speech, per Billboard. "The space to love my people, to vow to continue fighting for us, for our peace, uplift us, make us seen and heard, celebrate our undeniable supreme light while trying really hard to find my own.”