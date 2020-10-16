mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Black Thought Shares "Streams Of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane And Abel" Ft. ScHoolboy Q, Pusha T, Swizz Beatz

Erika Marie
October 16, 2020 02:01
Streams of Thought, Vol 3: Cane and Abel
Black Thought

This project was supposed to be released back in July.


We received the first and second installments of Black Thought's Streams of Thought series back in 2018, so fans were excited to hear that a third was on the way. Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cain and Abel was set to hit streaming services back in July, but the untimely passing of founding The Roots member Malik B put things on hold. As The Roots and their fans continue to grieve Malik B's loss, Black Thought has decided that it is time to share his latest piece of musical art.

"I cover a broad range of subject matter, but it’s always coming from the same place," Black Thought told Variety of his album. "It’s reflective of the moment, but not solely in the moment. It might sound ambitious to want to create a timeless classic, but that is always in my muscle memory, a challenge I rise to with different producers every time out." Listen to Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. I'm Not Crazy (First Contact)
2. State Prisoner
3. Good Morning f.t Pusha T, Swizz Beatz & Killer Mike
4. Magnificent
5. Experience
6. Quiet Trip ft. Portugal. The Man & The Last Artful, Dodgr
7. Nature Of The Beast ft. Portugal. The Man & The Last Artful, Dodgr
8. We Could Be Good (United) ft. C.S. Armstrong & OSHUN
9. Steak Um ft. ScHoolboy Q
10. Thought vs. Everybody
1. Ghetto Boys and Girls - Fuel Interlude
12. Fuel ft. Portugal. The Man & The Last Artful, Dodgr
13. I'm Not Crazy - Outro

