With his upcoming project -- the Sean C-produced Streams Of Thought Vol. 3 -- set to arrive on September 25th, one might think that Black Thought would be letting his foot off the gas pedal for a moment before regrouping with another one. Yet that's not how the legendary Roots lyricist rolls. Speaking with Level, Thought not only confirmed that the fourth installment was already completed, but that it would be his most feature-heavy project yet.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Boasting production handled entirely by Detroit-born, LA-based beatmaker 14KT, Streams Of Thought Vol 4, Thought went a long way in hyping the upcoming project. In fact, he promised that each guest would be matching his own elite lyrical intensity. "I have features with the usual suspects like Pharoahe Monch and Yasiin Bey," he confirms. "I even have Redman and Fabulous on there for the East Coast sensibilities — but then I have Tobe Nwigwe, Big KRIT, Currensy, Rick Ross, and J.I.D. Everyone ain’t gonna get an opportunity to jump on a joint with me."

"You have to be able to hold your own, and it has to feel seamless," he continues. "That’s what Streams Of Thought, Vol. 4 is. I listened to it this morning. It’s only 30 minutes, but it’s crazy." As of now, it's uncertain as to when Black Thought will drop off the star-studded fourth installment -- though let's not forget about the third chapter, which arrives in full next week. Should you need a reminder of what that one's all about, look no further than the Pusha T & Killer Mike-assisted single "Good Morning."

Which collaborator are you most looking forward to hearing trade bars alongside Black Thought?

