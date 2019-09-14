Blac Chyna's venture into the music industry should come as no surprise to anyone since she's openly discussed her plan to pursue her passion behind the mic. "I've been working on some music. I never been the type of person to really coast. I just want to test all my boundaries to see if I can actually kind of do it," she said last year. One month later, Blac released her debut single "Deserve" and while fans were not feeling it, the mother of two has now proved that she isn't giving up.

In a recent share to Instagram, Blac is seen posted up in a studio letting it be known that she was working on something during a late-night session.

While Blac clearly has a fan base that supports her music endeavours, K. Michelle is clearly not one of them since she recently slammed Blac for trying to succeed in the industry.

"This industry is the only industry where a mothaf*cka can just walk in without an audition," she said. "This music is something you fight for your whole life. It's not something that you just automatically know that you wanna do. This be people's last resort." She added, "The gift that God gave me? That is not the last resort to your d*ck s*cking that didn't work."