Blac Chyna Spits Braggadocios Bars On "Seen Her"

A year and a half ago, Blac Chyna attempted to push her music career forward with her debut single "Deserve." She called on Yo Gotti and Jeremih for the record but it did not do much. In fact, it earned a lot of negative attention, which may have thwarted her from dropping for a minute.

Recently, the vixen has been teasing her return to rap, announcing her new single "Seen Her" and warning the game that she's coming back. Well, the track is officially out now on all streaming services.

Chyna spits braggadocios bars on this one, talking lots of shit and flexing her money, looks, and more. "There go that bitch, I know you seen her," she sings in the chorus.

Listen to her return single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fine china, china doll

I'm just tryna ball 'til my money tall as China wall