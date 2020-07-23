Kanye West shook things up this week during one of his highly-publicized Twitter rantings, insinuating that his wife Kim Kardashian cheated on him with Meek Mill and calling his mother-in-law Kris Jenner a white supremacist. Blac Chyna, who has had her own problems with the Kardashian family, is siding with Kanye on this one, using his rant to further her own case against them.

According to an exclusive report by Bossip, Blac Chyna said that her daughter Dream's "Uncle Kanye" is right about Kris Jenner being biased against people of color. Her lawyer is reportedly using this most recent rant by West to fuel Chyna's court case against the Kardashians.



Greg Doherty/Getty Images

"Chyna has submitted evidence in her court case proving that Kris Jenner told a ‘Rob & Chyna’ executive producer that Chyna taking food from her own refrigerator at the time and moving it to her own home was ‘ghetto,’” said the reality star's lawyer Lynne Ciani. "Chyna also submitted evidence that Kris Jenner lied — twice — to the same executive producer that Chyna had ‘beat the [expletive]' out of Rob’s face. Chyna will prove at trial that Kris Jenner then used this false and defamatory lie to get Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna’ canceled."

Referring directly to Kanye's statement, Blac Chyna reportedly said that she does not want the rapper to be seen as "crazy" during this episode, agreeing with his message.

"Chyna of course wants her daughter Dream’s ‘Uncle Kanye’ to get the help he needs," added her lawyer. "However, Chyna does not want all of his recent statements regarding his mother-in-law summarily dismissed as ‘crazy’ as some people apparently would like to do."



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Do you think that Kanye and Blac Chyna are onto something?

