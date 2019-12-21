James Corden's Carpool Karaoke series has become an Internet sensation. Millions of viewers excitedly click on links to see the Late Late Show host ride around with celebrities and belt out their favourite tunes. He even won an Emmy for his episode with Paul McCartney, in which they visit McCartney's childhood home in Liverpool and perform in a local pub.

Corden followed a similar format with his latest passenger, Billie Eilish, and the episode came out just as poignant. After spending some time driving around Los Angeles while Eilish plays acoustic ukulele covers of her songs, they stop by her family home, where she still lives. She shows Corden her brother Finneas' room to give him an idea of the small quarters in which they recorded the entirety of her debut album, When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? Eilish's mother, Maggie Baird, makes an appearance to share what it has been like to witness the transition from recording in bedrooms to performing in sold-out arenas.

Eilish gave another peak into the origins of her music career when she shared a video to celebrate her 18th birthday this week. While some gushed over how big of a star Eilish has become in a short period of time, others used her birthday as an occasion to troll Drake.