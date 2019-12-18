Discussion of Billie Eilish's immense success this year usually includes a mentioning of the fact that "she's so young!" Yes, until today, Eilish had not even reached the age of eighteen yet, which explains why Drake got roasted so hard for texting her and why she wasn't familiar with Van Halen. Despite her youth, she has managed to snag nominations in all the top 2020 Grammy categories and may become the youngest artist to ever win for "Album of the Year".

To celebrate reaching the age of majority, Eilish shared an emotional video a few hours before it officially became her birthday. The montage shows a lil Billie picking up a guitar and arranging a performance for her parents. Music has evidently always been in her bones. The video alternates between footage from her childhood and footage from her recent live performances, highlighting to stark contrast between bedroom and arena shows. One of the cutest aspects of the video is that her brother, Finneas O'Connell, has been by Billie's side throughout her entire musical journey. Finneas produced all the tracks on her widely-acclaimed debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, co-wrote some of them and still joins his sister on stage.