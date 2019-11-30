Drake's faced his fair share of criticism over the years, despite his relatively squeaky clean image. This year, in particular, the rapper has been dealing with allegations of grooming younger women. People have criticized him for texting Millie Bobby Brown about "boys" while recent allegations of dating Kylie Jenner have raised a few eyebrows, especially since he's known her for a long time.

The latest person to fuel these rumors is none other than 17-year-old pop star Billie Eilish. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, she revealed that she texts Drake. Although she never detailed what the texts are, nor does she really need to, it still made the internet question Drake's intentions.

"Drake is like the nicest dude I've ever spoken to. I mean, I've only like texted him, but he's so nice," she said. "Like, he does not need to be nice, you know what I mean? He's at a level in his life where he doesn't need to be nice, but he is, you know?"

Her comments themselves seem innocuous but many have also stated that they believe Drake is exhibiting prime predatory behavior.

Drake has yet to comment or even acknowledge any of these claims that the Internet has made against him. Billie, too, has chimed in on this backlash.

Peep some of the reactions below.