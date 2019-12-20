In a recent interview, Billie Eilish revealed that she and Drake were texting buddies. Her comments were innocent, revealing that she has the superstar's contact information saved in her phone and that, from time to time, they exchange pleasantries. In the past, Drake has gotten called out for his supposed inappropriate relationships with younger entertainers, namely Millie Bobby Brown. The singer struck up a friendship with the Stranger Things star several years ago and social media hasn't let him off since then. Brown was replaced by Billie Eilish a few weeks ago after she made the public revelation and, now that the star is officially eighteen-years-old, people are waiting on Drake to make his move.



There is a looming fan conspiracy that Drake is out here "grooming" young girls to be his romantic partners from a young age. Of course, that much is unproven and fairly off-base. After all, Drake's recent love interests have all been in their twenties or thirties. When Eilish celebrated her most recent birthday though, social media trolls took to their preferred mediums to make jokes at Drizzy's expense, calculating how much time it would take for him to fly from Toronto to Eilish's native Los Angeles.

Hopefully, Drake wished Billie a happy birthday via text message and nothing more. Despite her now being of age, it would just be weird for these two to ever actually start dating...

