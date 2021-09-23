Billie Eilish was known for a very specific look.

Rocking black-tipped hair with a flash of green at its roots and big, oversized streetwear pieces reminiscent of gothic JNCOs or, as a couple Twitter users have joked, Big Pun, Eilish's look stood out and made the teenage pop star nearly impossible to miss.

After a total switch in gears, however, the "bad guy" singer says she lost more than 100,000 followers.

Opening up in her October cover story for Elle magazine, Eilish said she lost more and more followers when she started baring more skin.

"I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," she told Elle. "People are scared of big boobs."

Referencing both her Vogue covershoot that featured the singer in a plunging pink top and brand-new blonde hairdo and a handful of Instagram posts including a floral-corset-clad post this July, the 2021 Video for Good VMA winner said that anytime she wears anything but massive clothes, the internet assumes she's trying to be provocative when she's not.

"The other day, I decided to wear a tank top," she said. "It wasn’t even a provocative shirt. But I know people are going to say, ‘Holy f**k, she’s dressing sexy and trying to make a statement.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not. It’s 500 degrees and I just want to wear a tank top.’"

Eilish, who came under fire recently after video surfaced of her using an anti-Asian slur, has been vocal about struggling with her former appearance, noting that when she had her green-and-black hair, she couldn't leave the house without being noticed and that she feels more anonymous after dying her hair blond and is able to leave the house without being recognized.

Explaining that the new look is attached to her new album Happier Than Ever, the "Getting Older" singer assured that she never thought she could become a new person by dying her hair.

"I’ve had different-colored hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing," she said. "I had no goal of ‘This is going to make everybody think differently of me ... I’m still the same person. I’m not just different Barbies with different heads."

