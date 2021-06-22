Days after her boyfriend came forward with an apology over resurfaced racist and homophobic social media posts, Billie Eilish is taking her turn. The 19-year-old Grammy-winning singer is reportedly dating 29-year-old Matthew Vorce and as soon as they went public with their romance, the internet was swift in looking up every detail they could about the actor-writer.

During their digging, clips of Eilish were found, as well, and they showed the young singer allegedly making fun of Asian people and using slurs against their community. Eilish has remained silent on the controversy until Monday (June 21) when she took to her Instagram Story to apologize for her previous behavior.

"I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this. and this is something that i WANT to address because i'm being labeled something that i am not," said the singer. "There's a video edit going around of me when i was 13 or 4 where i mouthed a word from a song that at the time i didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the asian community."

She claimed that she's "appalled and embarrassed and want to barf" because she used the word. "Nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful," Eilish added. "And for that i am sorry." She also stated that in another portion of the clip where she's seen speaking "gibberish," she wasn't trying to mock any foreign language.

Eilish concluded her message by stating that she hopes to use her platform to "fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality." Read through the singer's explanation below.



