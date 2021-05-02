Billie Eilish graced the cover of British Vogue for the publication's June edition while rocking designer lingerie, an uncharacteristic style choice for the "bad guy" singer. Eilish spoke with the magazine about her style transformation and being confident in her body.

“I feel more like a woman, somehow,” she told Vogue of her new blonde hair. “I’ve literally never done anything in this realm at all. Y’know, besides when I’m alone and shit.”



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Eilish is typically seen rocking baggy clothes and her notable green hair.

“It’s all about what makes you feel good," she continued. "If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, fuck it—if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

She added: “Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore. If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and fuck it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin—or not—should not take any respect away from you.”

Eilish's new album, Happier Than Ever, is expected to release on July 30th. It will be her first full-length project since her Grammy-winning 2019 effort, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

[Via]