Billie Eilish recently let her fans know that an official video for her song "Xanny" will be dropping soon followed by two new tracks on the horizon. Her beloved followers also got a new offering from the "Bad Guy" singer when she debuted a mullet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles earlier this week.



Billie hit the red carpet for the event and showcased her new cut that some fans were digging while others had questions about. If anyone can rock a mullet it's without a doubt Billie but she recently told TMZ that the look won't last. The new hairstyle wasn't even on purpose as it was the result of an accident by a hairstylist. The look is very much temporary as it may never come back again once her hair grows out.

Speaking of her mullet, a while back the 17-year-old made it clear that she was tired of being told to dress "normal."

"If only I dressed normal id be so much hotter yeah yeah come up with a better comment I'm tired of that one," she wrote on Instagram, previously stating: "That’s why I wear baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”