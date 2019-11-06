If you see somebody walking around town with a mullet, are you laughing at them once they pass by? Be honest. You either think that person is brave as hell, not very stylish, or just plainly stuck in a different time period. When it comes to Billie Eilish, we're going to have to say she's got balls for even attempting this. However, if anybody were going to test this out, it would be her.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The pop star (who is actually quite an anti-pop star) debuted a new hairstyle this month, showing everybody that she's got some of the biggest cajones in the industry. From the start of her music career, she's proven that she doesn't care what's in as far as fashion goes. We see so many female artists showing off their bodies to amplify their sex appeal; Billie is against that. In fact, she wears baggy, oversized garments to give off the opposite effect. Now, she's got a mullet to top it all off.

Billie Eilish is redefining what it looks like to be a multi-platinum pop star. Last summer, Nicki Minaj adopted a mullet hairstyle and told the world that she would be wearing it for the foreseeable future. She's already switched back to her flashy swag but Billie is taking over, letting her natural roots grow in and styling her hair longer in the back. The lime green look is not as offensive as we remember it and, in fact, we're kind of digging it. What do you think?