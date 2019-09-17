Billie Eilish has always been authentically herself in her music and the way she chooses to dress. Her baggy wardrobe and sick sneaker attire have always been her usual aesthetic and she's showed no signs of changing who is she for anybody. "I never want the world to know everything about me," Billie previously stated. “That’s why I wear baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

While Billie is sure about her choice, it's clear that she's getting tired of the trolls who've had the audacity to suggest Billie throw on some tight-fitting clothing. In her latest share to Instagram, the "Bad Guy" singer has responded to the haters who keep going after her for her fashion moves.

"If only I dressed normal id be so much hotter yeah yeah come up with a better comment I'm tired of that one," Billie wrote.

Billie recently called out Nylon magazine for using a topless photo of her without her consent that featured her in a creative way she and her team didn't sign off too. “ANNNDDD YOU’RE GONNA REMOVE ALL MY FUCKIN HAIR? Boooooooooo to you 🖕," Billie added.

Don't mess with Billie.