Three years ago, when she was 15 and just starting out her career, Billie Eilish did an interview with Vanity Fair. The following year, on the same date of October 18th, she answered the same set of questions. That video has accumulated 57 million views on YouTube. Given this virality and the continuing rise of Billie Eilish, Vanity Fair brought back this time capsule segment for the third year in a row. You might get emotional as the "Bad Guy" singer thinks about all her accomplishments in 2019.

The fact that Eilish was nominated for six Grammy awards last week really reflects how much success has come her way in the past year since the release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? This interview gave her a chance to reflect on all the changes that have occurred her life as a result. Numbers don't lie and her success was quantified by the amount of Google searches of her name, her followers on Instagram and her most-liked photos. Her wild popularity is proven when she subtly flexes that Justin Bieber, Young Thug and Kid Cudi have been added to the contacts in her phone. She also mentions that she has texts with Drake, whom she describes as "like the nicest dude I've ever spoken to." Considering that she is still only 17, there's a good chance that there will be many more installments of this retrospective series in the future.