Billboards for Travis Scott’s highly anticipated upcoming album, Utopia, have begun popping up near the grounds for Coachella in Los Angeles. While the billboards don't include any details regarding the project, they warn fans to be on to lookout.

“PSST…," “WRONG WAY!” and “Looking for UTOPIA?” the billboards read.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Scott had originally been scheduled to perform at Coachella, until his infamous Astroworld performance, during which 10 people were killed during a crowd surge. Despite having his set canceled, it was rumored that he would be brought on stage by Kanye West during his headlining performance; however, the Donda rapper bailed on the festival, earlier this month.

It's also been rumored that the tragedy at Astroworld caused Scott to delay the release of Utopia.

Back in 2021, Scott discussed his plans for the album with Variety. He explained that the new album is “feeling like a progression from ‘Astroworld,’ I’m starting to shape a new soundscape. It’s pretty interesting — I’m always looking to see how people are taking it in and pushing it to another level, just growing from where I left off and taking it to an untouchable height.”

Check out pictures of Scott's new billboards below.

[Via]