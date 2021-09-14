Bill Burr and controversial statements go together like peanut butter and jelly. Burr, a staple in stand-up comedy and an accomplished actor and podcaster, has never been afraid to speak his mind, and whether or not people agree or disagree with the things he has to say has very little to do with whether or not he actually says them.

This year, while appearing on Conan, Burr attacked COVID anti-vaxxers with a twisted rollercoaster of explanations about the government, its "sheeple" and who would actually survive in the end. And last year, Burr used his SNL monologue to take aim at a couple more targets including white women and Pride month.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Now, however, he has turned his sights on the NFL. On his Monday Morning podcast, Burr laid into commissioner Roger Goodell and the rest of the NFL, calling them "hypocrites."

"How funny is it that the NFL has Black Lives Matter written on the back of their helmets as they also make the predominantly Black league play an extra football game every year after all the sh*t they know about CTE," Burr questioned.

In other words, why is the NFL acting as if they care about Black lives while also agreeing to tack on another regular season game to the already long-enough NFL season in what was certainly a money-grab move which will inevitably put their predominantly Black league at a higher risk for injury, both mental and physical?

Obviously Burr has his own point-of-view and fans across the country have been excited for an extra week of football this season but the comedian does raise an interesting question. Is this is a situation where the league is putting on a good face by supporting the Black Lives Matter movement only to turn around and make a money move at the expense of Black players, or is Burr completely off track?

