Bill Burr has been a staple of the comedy world for quite some time now and fans always expect the best from him. As a standup comic who got his start decades ago, Burr has never been one for being politically correct. On his podcast, Burr has made sure to toe the line of what some on Twitter would deem as unacceptable. Regardless, Burr has made it clear that he has no problems giving his true thoughts on any topic, needless of whether or not it will get him into trouble.

This was especially true during his recent Saturday Night Live monologue. In fact, Burr touched on the Black Lives Matter movement and those who try to co-opt it. Burr specifically took aim at white women, which as you can imagine, led to mixed reactions on social media. The comedian also made some comments about Pride Month.

"Somehow, white women swung their Gucci booted feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line," Burr said. "My life is so hard. My SUV and my heated seats. You have no idea what it's like to be me."

“That’s a little long, don’t you think? For a group of people that were never enslaved?” Burr said about Pride Month being longer than Black History Month. “How did they get all of June? The Black people were actually enslaved, they get February. They get 28 days of overcast weather. Sun goes down at 4 in the afternoon, everybody’s shivering, no one wants to go in the parade.”

Throughout the monologue, fans and detractors took to social media to give their opinions on what went down. As you will see in the tweets below, some felt the monologue was disgusting, while others were excited to see Burr doing what they've come to expect from him: provocation.