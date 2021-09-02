mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BIG30 & Future Unite On "Whatever Come With It"

Mitch Findlay
September 02, 2021 13:26
BIG30 has delivered his debut album, uniting with Future on the highlight "Whatever Come With It."


Memphis rapper BIG30 has officially come through his with his debut project King Of Killbranchwhich arrives complete with guest appearances from Lil Durk, Future, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Quavo, Offset, and Pooh Shiesty. While fans will likely enjoy the project in its entirety, those looking for an introduction can look to "Whatever Come With It," a collaboration with Atlanta legend Future. 

Together, the pair opt for a more emotionally charged offering, taking to a piano-driven banger with reflections of the struggles they've faced -- and in some cases, caused for their opposition. Though each one brings a different style to the table -- BIG30 with his rugged and street-level delivery, Future with his autotune-soaked and vulnerable melodic flow -- together they make for kindred spirits.

Check out "Whatever Come With It" now, and sound off if you like what BIG30 brought to the table on his debut. 

Quotable Lyrics

Came up real treacherous, heart on freeze
Goin out for my liberty, holding with my demons
Seen a lot get hurt, get high, and pray to the dead

