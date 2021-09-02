BIG30 Releases Debut Project "King Of Killbranch" Featuring Future, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, & More

Memphis rapper BIG30 has been building a strong resume for himself, teaming up with his good friend Pooh Shiesty and getting his name out there. The 21-year-old rising artist has taken over with Shiesty on the sidelines, making the most of his opportunity and dropping his official debut project, which has a slew of star-studded features.

King Of Killbranch is out now, and it features some of Memphis' biggest names, as well as some national rap superstars. The project includes guests Lil Durk, Future, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Quavo, Offset, and of course, Pooh Shiesty. Over the years, BIG30 has been compared to Shiesty because of the similarities in their deliveries and voices, but this project will work to set 30 apart as his own artist.

Check out BIG30's debut project King Of Killbranch below and let us know what you think.



Photo credit: Shawn Hanna

Tracklist:

1. Backseat Of The Rolls Truck

2. Miss My Glock 26 (feat. Lil Durk)

3. No Hospital Gang

4. Dyin' Expensive

5. Whatever Come With It (feat. Future)

6. Mista

7. Pressin' (feat. Quavo & Moneybagg Yo)

8. Shots Out Da Vette

9. King Of My Projects

10. Free Shiest Life (feat. Pooh Shiesty)

11. Red Key (feat. Moneybagg Yo & Big Homiie G)

12. Opp Pacc

13. Too Official (feat. Yo Gotti)

14. Fuck The Opps 4L (feat. Offset)

15. Allegations (feat. Pooh Shiesty)