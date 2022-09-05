Big Sean Unleashes 2012's "Detroit" Featuring J. Cole, Chris Brown, Jhené Aiko & More On DSPs

With his first child on the way with long-time girlfriend Jhené Aiko, Big Sean has been looking to the future with great excitement – but that doesn't mean he isn't taking time to celebrate his past achievements.

To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the 34-year-old's 2012 Detroit mixtape, he's responded to his fan's cries and shared the 18-track project to DSPs, complete with features from J. Cole, Mike Posner, Juicy J, French Montana, Kendrick Lamar, and more, as well as a previously unreleased track called "More Thoughts" from 2019.





Sean shared the big news on social media on Sunday (September 4), and before Detroit landed at midnight, the Finally Famous hitmaker took time to answer burning questions from fans about the making of the mixtape.

"At the time [me and] Cole were working in studios right next to each other at NO ID Studio [and] seeing each other every day in passing for awhile. That's how we made '24k of Gold,'" he explained of his legendary link-up with the Dreamville head.

Stream Detroit on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Detroit Tracklist:

1. Higher

2. 24k of Gold (feat. J. Cole)

3. More Thoughts (2019)

4. Story By Common

5. How It Feel

6. Woke Up (feat. SayItAintTone, Earlly Mac, Mike Posner, James Fauntleroy)

7. Experimental (feat. Chip Tha Ripper & Juicy J)

8. Mula (feat. French Montana)

9. Story By Young Jeezy

10. 100 (feat. Royce Da 5'9" & Kendrick Lamar)

11. Sellin' Dreams (feat. Chris Brown)

12. I'm Gonna Be (feat. Jhené Aiko)

13. FFOE

14. Story By Snoop Lion

15. RWT

16. Once Bitten, Twice Shy

17. Life Should Go On (feat. Wale)

18. All I Know (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

