Big Sean is trending on Twitter after fans debated which four rappers should land on hip-hop's Mount Rushmore for the 2010s. In addition to Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole, users are having a tough time deciding on the "I Don't Fuck with You" rapper.

"See I’m putting Big Sean as the fourth. It’s crazy how y’all don’t respect that man smh…," one person tweeted.

Another concurred, writing, "I’m glad somebody said it."



While Sean saw plenty of support for his placement, many other users were vehemently against naming him in the top four.

"Actually rancid how many people say big sean here, that dude is usually trash," one Twitter user posted. "If you’re solely concerned with popularity, probably Future. if you’re more about the art itself (me) Tyler dropped 5 albums in the 2010 including 2 undisputed classics in Flower Boy and IGOR."

Sean released several albums throughout the 2010s, including Finally Famous (2011), Hall of Fame (2013), Dark Sky Paradise (2015),I Decided (2017), and more. Many of his singles became top hits as well such as "Dance (Ass)" (featuring Nicki Minaj), "I Don't Fuck with You" (featuring E-40), "Blessings" (featuring Drake and Kanye West), and "Bounce Back."

