We'll soon find out if Detroit 2 will snag the top spot on the charts, but even if it doesn't, Big Sean still praises his latest release as a No. 1 in his book. Prior to Detroit 2's release, it had been three years since Big Sean released a project, but he's vocalized taking the time to confront his mental and emotional health during his creative process before sharing new art with the world. The rapper caught up with Angie Martinez recently in a virtual interview where he continued to speak about the record while sharing stories about a few artists who were featured on the proejct.

"Stevie Wonder called me out of nowhere and was like, 'How can we help Detroit with COVID right now,' because Detroit was really high in COVID [cases]," Sean said. "Detroit only has a million people population, maybe even less, and it was like, No. 4 in the country most populated cases of COVID." The two artists traded a few ideas before Stevie Wonder asked Big Seanwhat he was working on, and when the rapper said he was crafting an album, the music legend demanded to be apart of the project.

Big Sean also spoke about his relationship with Nipsey Hussle and bonding over their advocacy for mediation and holistic healing. "You can tell he was radiating more and more and spreading more knowledge, becoming more and more aware of things," said Sean. "I don't know if that's why God called him back... It feels like he was gone too soon, but he was somebody who was elevated. We definitely had a few conversations about that."

Watch Big Sean speak more about working on Detroit 2, coping with his anxiety, being healed of a heart condition, and the impact Chadwick Boseman had on the world below.