Big Sean is fresh off of the release of his new project, Detroit 2 -- an album that fans have been eagerly waiting on for a minute. And it didn't disappoint. Sean's latest body of work properly showcased his creative and personal growth on wax. The rapper hit Twitter today where he delved in the journey of making this album and revealed the deep state of depression he was at before.

"I don’t feel like this currently, but I had never gone through wanting to kill myself, give up on my life until the past few years and I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups n downs of life and enjoy (in joy) taking active steps to better it," he tweeted. "That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to learn how to do, I pray if and when it happens to you, you just hold on to your faith," he added.

The rapper explained that this album was almost like a vehicle for his own spiritual quest to find himself. "While I was working on me and figuring things out (still am everyday but I just mean while I was making the album) I was worried that it was taking too long, and adding extra stress to my life worrying if people will even still want to hear from me... I couldn’t rush it. I listened to God and myself for when the time was right. That’s one of the hardest things to do as an artist was be on my time, and not the time everyone kept telling me is right for me. I had to learn MY timing isn’t everyone else’s timing n that’s fine."

Sean may have had one of the most anticipated albums of the year but it was only a few hours ago when it was revealed that he was contending for the #1 spot on the Billboard 200. 6ix9ine's Tattle Tales was initially expected to move 150K -- 25K more than Sean was first projected to do. The latest updates revealed a decrease in both of their sales with Detroit 2 expected to move 100K - 110K and Tattle Tales 40K - 50K, according to HDD. Unless Taylor Swift pulls something from out here sleeve, Sean could very well score another #1 album. It's unclear if Sean got the news by then but he did reveal excitement in the possibility of debuting atop the chart. At the same time, he explained that creating this project, and the work he put into it, is just as rewarding as any stat on Billboard.

"I don’t know if my album Detroit 2 is goin #1 or not, that would be crazy if it did, but I feel like it’s already #1 to me because all I put into it, what I went through to make it and the impact it’s had on some of you. I’m too grateful for that alone!" He wrote.

Peep the tweets below.