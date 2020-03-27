Detroit 2 season is upon us. We still may not know exactly when the album will be released, but Big Sean delivered the good news on his birthday (March 25). After giving us singles like "Bezerk", "Single Again" and "Overtime" while making appearances on multiple tracks with girlfriend Jhené Aiko, fans are fully prepared to receive Sean's latest project. On Thursday (March 26), the rapper showed just how far his fanbase will go to show their dedication.



Jason Merritt / Staff / Getty Images

As he continues to celebrate his birthday week, Big Sean shared a photo of himself hanging out in the park with a group of children. One little girl had a braided hairstyle that was woven to perfection, complete with a set of beads on the bottom of her braids. If you look hard enough and swipe through the photos, you'll see that the hairstyle is inspired by a photo of the rapper.

Big Sean poses next to the design and wrote in the caption, "🤞🏾🌎🌹🥺🤯 #Detroit2." Could this be a hint that Detroit 2 is coming tonight? We'll just have to wait and see. Until then, check out the Sean Don's album announcement and his portrait created in a set of hair beads below.