The dissolution of their romance made headlines, but there was nothing but love between exes Big Sean and Naya Rivera. Tragedy struck last week when actress Naya Rivera accidentally drowned in Lake Piru in California. Investigators claim that her last act before she lost her life was to save her son, Josey Dorsey, by using the last of her energy to push him back onto their boat as he watched his mother sink underwater. There has been an overwhelming amount of kind words and prayers shared regarding the loss of Naya, and now her ex-fiancé, rapper Big Sean, has written a touching tribute to her on Instagram.



Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images

Big Sean shared two photos of Naya along with a moving caption. "Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero!" the rapper wrote. "Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own. I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person."

"I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real," Sean added. "I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya 💙🙏🏾."