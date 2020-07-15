Naya Rivera's family have broken their silence on their loved one's tragic death, after it was recently confirmed that the star died by accidental drowning. Naya's body was found in Lake Piru on Monday (July 13th) after she was reported missing last Wednesday (July 8th) in a suspected drowning incident. After the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that it was in fact Naya's body that was found in the lake and that she had died by drowning, the actress' family released a statement.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week," the statement reads. "While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister. Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support. Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."

The search for Naya began last week after her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found floating on a boat alone on Lake Piru. He later told officers that he had been swimming with his mom when she "boosted him onto the deck" of the boat. The child turned around only to see his mom "disappear under the surface of the water." During a press conference on Monday (July 13th), Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub indicated that authorities suspected that that Naya had "mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat" as it began to drift, "but not enough to save herself."

Rest in peace Naya Rivera. Sending our love and condolences to her family and friends during this time.

