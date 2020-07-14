Many friends, colleagues, and fans are taking to social media to pay respect to the late Naya Rivera. Rivera has been confirmed dead after an extensive five-day search for the missing actress

"Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family," Rivera's Glee costar, Jane Lynch, says on Twitter.

Rivera went missing during a boating trip at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub confirmed Monday that her body has been found.

"This is an absolute nightmare," writes Bebe Rexha. "I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera"

After battling with the strong current of Lake Piru, Sheriff Ayub says the Glee actress spent her remaining energy lifting her son onto their boat before she drowned.

"Watching Naya Rivera cover our song on Glee will always be one of our favorite memories from our time as a band. She touched so many lives with her beautiful voice. Our hearts go out to her son & her family. Rest easy."

Check out more reactions from the people Rivera left an impact on below.

