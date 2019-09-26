Big Sean, A$AP Ferg & Hit-Boy Run The Streets In "Bezerk" Music Video

Big Sean is back with the new visuals for "Bezerk" ft. A$AP Ferg and Hit-Boy.

Big Sean is readying the release of a new album, it seems. The rapper took a bit of a break since late 2017 but after making his return this summer, he's more focused than ever. In late August, he teamed up with A$AP Ferg and Hit-Boy for his single, "Bezerk." The song was released just hours before they took the stage for its television debut at the VMAs.

As Big Sean continues the campaign towards the release of his next album, he comes through with the visuals for "Bezerk." The video opens up with Big Sean and Ferg taking a trip to the Bodega with a funny little skit of the two discussing how Arizona Ice Tea apparently kills men's sperm count. The video takes a wild turn after a little girl hits them with a colorful smoke bomb that flips their reality upside down.

Big Sean marked his return with "Overtime" followed by "Single Again" ft. Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign. Keep your eyes peeled for his upcoming album which is set to drop this fall.