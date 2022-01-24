After nearly 3 years without a new project, Big K.R.I.T. fans have reason for celebration. On January 19th, K.R.I.T. posted on Instagram that his album was officially turned in and gave fans the hashtag DRDD. While this didn't divulge the album's name in its entirety, it was the first glimpse at the project name in any way, shape, or form. This piece of information got listeners ready for the next entry in the 35 year old's acclaimed discography.



On January 21st, K.R.I.T. released the first single from Digital Roses Don't Die. The track was entitled "So Cool," a funk-filled, sunny sample of what's yet to come from the Mississippi rapper. The accompanying music video showed K.R.I.T. as happy as we've seen him, decked out in a 70's ensemble, adding to the overall texture of the track. He released some behind the scenes cuts of the video as well:

The following Monday, Jan 24th, he took to Instagram once again to show us the cover art and release date. The cover art depicts his hair designed into a rose, with the title Digital Roses Don't Die embossed above:





The album is slated for release on February 18th, 2022. K.R.I.T.'s most recent album, K.R.I.T. Iz Here, showed a slight dip in reception when compared to the rest of his catalog, so fans are hoping for a return to form.

How do you feel about the cover art for Big K.R.I.T.'s newest project? Does the title add any excitement to the release? Let us know in the comment section.