Big K.R.I.T.'s most recent album K.R.I.T. Iz Here released back in July of 2019, so it's been a minute since we've heard a fully fleshed out body of work from the Mississippi rapper. The album had features from the likes of J. Cole, Saweetie, and Lil Wayne. Listeners enjoyed the album, but not as much as one of his most respected projects, 2017's 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time. That album, regarded as a cult classic, was an example of K.R.I.T. truly displaying his abilities. There is a reason that fans want more from the longtime rapper, who has now reached veteran status.



Brian Stukes/Getty Images for NARAS

In a recent Instagram post, K.R.I.T. hit fans with some exciting news. With the post came the announcement of new K.R.I.T. music in the near future. In the caption, K.R.I.T states "Album Officially Turned in", with the hashtag DRDD following:





As can be seen in the photos, K.R.I.T. is more than happy to be getting new music out to the fans. In each pic he can be seen smiling, skin glowing, and his hair looking healthy. He's in a visibly good space, which should result in great music.

In the nearly 3 year gap between his last release and today, he has had a few features and verses to help tide people over. He also added a handful of his mixtapes to streaming services during the brief hiatus, including the beloved Return Of 4eva project, which helped his fanbase become what it is today.

K.R.I.T., being the kind of artist that he is, was taking time to hone his skills and construct his album to deliver a project that the fans will thorougly enjoy.

Are you excited about new Big K.R.I.T? What's your favorite project he's released? Let us know below.