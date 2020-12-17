mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big K.R.I.T. Celebrates KRITmas On "Tiz The Season"

Alex Zidel
December 17, 2020 15:57
Tiz The Season
Big K.R.I.T. comes through with a new holiday single called "Tiz The Season".


It's been a quiet year for Big K.R.I.T., who released his last record "KICKOFF" in August. Still, he's given us some gifts by making his K.R.I.T. Wuz Here mixtape available on streaming services for the first time earlier this year. However, the game could always use some more music from Big K.R.I.T.

It doesn't look like K.R.I.T. is working on any full-length projects right now, but he's still coming through with some one-off efforts now and again. Today, he delivers a holiday-themed banger, which has us ready to open gifts by the tree.

Titled "Tiz The Season", the 34-year-old Mississippi rapper is back with a Santa hat and tons of bars that are topical for this time of the year. If you've been fiending for some new music from Big K.R.I.T., check out his new Christmas song below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Shake her milk and cookies
Caught her looking
I'ma stuff her stocking

Big K.R.I.T. new music christmas holidays christmas songs
