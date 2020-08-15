Big K.R.I.T. Spits Football-Related Bars On Madden Soundtrack Standout "Kickoff"

In just a couple of weeks from now, a brand new Madden game will be coming out and to mark this grand occasion, EA Sports dropped the game's official soundtrack yesterday. The project is packed with dope artists, including Big K.R.I.T. who lends his talents to the track "Kickoff."

As the title of the song suggests, this track is filled with references to football, so much so that it's obvious this was meant for the soundtrack. This track is certainly the perfect soundtrack to doing drills with your team and getting pumped up for a testy online match that you're desperately trying to win.

While the subject matter may not be for everyone, it certainly has its place.

Quotable Lyrics:

Must be the team, must be the camp, must be the crew (Multi)

You eithеr win, who need a win? That's all we do (All we do)

I been a king and I been about mine, never could doubt mine

They runnin' the route, I leave 'em outlined, when I (Hit 'em)