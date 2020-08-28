With 67 days until the November Presidential election, polls are getting tighter and campaigning methods have gotten more creative. As Trump stood between an eager crowd and the White House last night to accept the Republican nomination for president, Democratic candidate and former Vice President, Joe Biden, mocked the President with his own reelection slogan, “Keep America Great.”

Biden acquired the motto in the form of the web domain, KeepAmericaGreat.com. The website is dedicated to emphasizing Biden’s criticisms of the administration and broadly undermining the Trump campaign’s sentiment of the president being an ideal public servant.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The surprise unveiling of the website took place as Trump made his case against the ideologies of a potential Biden Administration. Said the president in the RNC’s final night, “We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years.”

This largely echoes Trump’s 2016 anti-establishment rhetoric, wherein he expressed confidence that he would provide fundamental change to a flawed nature of governance for which he now labels Biden as responsible.

Biden responded in-kind throughout much of the website, focusing on the president’s four years of political life rather than the additional four he aims to procure.

