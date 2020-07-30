Donald Trump has proven that truly anybody can be elected President of the United States. You don't need to be qualified for the job and still, if you've got enough support from the public, you can win.

Arguably the most newsworthy President of our time, Trump appeals to the non-critical thinkers of the world, those who will simply take what he says at face value without actually evaluating how much damage those same statements can cause. Now, he's seemingly afraid that his position at the White House is in danger after polling numbers have Joe Biden in the lead, so he wants the entire election to be delayed.

Taking to his favorite social media platform, the current President of the United States sent out the following message: "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

This is not the first time he has spoken out against mail-in voting. However, he has not previously asked for the election to be delayed. At this point, things are pretty far along in printing ballots and all other preparations to practice our democratic right in November.

Do you think the outcome would change should the election be delayed?



Montinique Monroe/Getty Images