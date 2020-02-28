Bhad Bhabie cannot go anywhere near Skai Jackson after a judge granted Jackson's restraining order against the rapper, ordering her to stay 100 yards away due to her recent death threats. Bhad Bhabie, or Danielle Bregoli, has been going off on Jackson this week, accusing her of getting with multiple rappers that Bregoli considers friends including NBA YoungBoy and Lil Gotit, and even threatening to "kill" her. Though Jackson did not directly comment on the attacks, her mother did go after Bregoli, telling her to "leave my damn daughter alone." Bregoli's own mother ended up responding to the comment, which led to the two mothers firing shots back and forth at each other.

Jackson has maintained her silence, although she did take Bregoli's death threats pretty seriously, as she filed a restraining order against her on Thursday. According to TMZ, the order has been granted by a judge, and Bregoli must remain 100 yards away from Jackson, her home, and her workplace at all times. She is also not permitted to contact her in any way. In the documents, Jackson says that she's afraid to leave the house alone, and hasn't slept well since her life was threatened. She feels that Bregoli is mentally unstable, and claims that she texted her 4 months ago telling her that she was going to fight her. The alleged messages were included in the filing.