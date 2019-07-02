Disney's plan to helm a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid was announced some time ago with plans to have Melissa McCarthy star as Ursula, the villainous Octopus. We posted yesterday of plans for Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay to join the cast, with Awkwafina playing Scuttle, the seagull friend of Ariel while Jacob would play Flounder, Ariel’s best friend, who is a fish.

While the minor roles are being pulled together, the real question is, who will play Ariel? While the main actress has yet to be cast, the Internet is doing a fine job of suggesting some acts to lead the role and none other than Bhad Bhabie, AKA Danielle Bregoli, has come to mind. Hilariously, the "Hi Bich" music maker is seemingly all for the idea and even re-tweeted a meme on the matter with her words entertaining the idea. "Would be the highest grossing movie in @disney history," she wrote.

In other Bhad news, the 16-year-old recently hopped in Instagram to put a girl in place over NBA YoungBoy. "You think you hot as shit because you quote unquote took a guy, but you didn't take no guy," Bhad told the girl. "You never took no guy, you can never take a guy who wasn't mine. He wasn't mine at the time."